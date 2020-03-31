Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Africa rises above 5,000 with 157 deaths -WHO

Over 5,000 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Africa with 157 deaths, the World Health Organisation, African Region (WHOAFRO) said on Tuesday afternoon.

Giving an update through its official Twitter account, WHOAFRO said South Africa, Algeria and Burkina Faso are countries that are most affected by the outbreak in the region.
South Africa has 1,326 with 3 deaths, confirmed cases making it the country with the highest number of cases, while Egypt has a total of 40 deaths making it the highest.
Number of confirmed cases in Nigeria currently stands at 135. Health authorities and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says the number is expected to rise in a short term.

 

By Godsgift Onyedinefu 

