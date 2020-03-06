City Lodge hotel group launches Coronavirus protocol

As a proactive measure to educate staff and guests about the devastating disease and introduce measures to ensure that everyone stays safe in the face of this global health emergency, the City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) has launched a Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) protocol across its 62 hotels.

The educational component designed to inform and empower staff, includes details on what the virus is, where the disease outbreak began, ways in which it is transmitted, symptoms to look out for, who to call in the event there is detection of a possible COVID-19 case and daily measures to prevent contamination and spread of viruses in personal, operational and guests spaces.

There will be an easy-to-understand illustrated guide on five precautions so that travellers are always kept in the loop. A press statement reveals that staff received the five steps via SMS to their mobile phones and will continue to receive regular communication updates from management as they become available.

CLHG has also installed hand sanitisers in strategic places for staff and guests to use. Signage to urge regular sanitising of hands is pasted across the hotel.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operations officer, said: “If we all act responsibly and follow the recommended protocols, we can minimise the risk. We have chosen to be proactive and caring in our approach so that our guests feel welcome and safe.”

CLHG currently has 62 properties in six countries across five brands, including a 4-star Fairview Hotel and Courtyard Hotels, a 3-star City Lodge Hotel, 2-star Town Lodge and 1-star Road Lodge.

MIKE OCHONMA