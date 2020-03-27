China donates items to Nigeria to aid fight against coronavirus

The Chinese Government has donated various items that are essential to the fight against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) to Nigeria to help contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, which has so far recorded 65 confirmed cases.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, who made the donation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, said the items are to assist Nigeria to contain the threat of the virus, which is ravaging many parts world.

Some of the items include; infrared thermometer, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, anti-bacterial handwash, anti-septic wipes, anti-septic soap and automatic hand dryer.

The virus, which broke out in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China, has so far killed nearly 14, 000 people and infected over 300,000 globally. The Chinese Government has however, tackled the menace within its territory with rapid response such that today no new cases of the virus has been reported in China.

The Chinese envoy lauded Nigeria’s solidarity with his country at the peak of their battle with the pandemic. He said “at the most difficult moment of in our fight against the outbreak, China received strong political support and assistance in various means from the government and good people of Nigeria. Such expressions of friendship will always be remembered and cherished by the Chinese people.”

He said further that “China firmly supports Nigeria’s fight against the COVID-19 and stands ready to assist, if needed, to the best of its capacity. Despite the daunting task of epidemic control remaining at home, China will try its best to provide medical supplies to Nigeria and do whatever it could to support Nigeria.

“China will continue to share information and experience with Nigeria, and strengthen cooperation on containment, treatment and and vaccines in response to the COVID-19 challenge, with a view to building together a community of shared health for mankind,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director of Policy, Research and Statistics (PRS) Lot Egopita, lauded the donation by the Chinese Government to support Nigeria’s drive towards defeating the pandemic.

” As you are aware 65 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria and the Government is leaving no stone unturned to contain the virus. These items would be used to further help in ensuring that we contain the COVID-19,” he said.

Director of Regions in the Ministry, Nura Rimi, also said the donation made by the Chinese Government is a demonstration of the excellent relations between Nigeria and China adding that this can only deepen the relations.

” As you know Nigeria on its part has come to the aid of many other countries in their time of need,” he said even as he called for concerted efforts to defeat the pandemic.