BVAS better than card reader, says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is better than the card reader.

Jonathan stated this on Saturday at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, after casting his vote.

As in other parts of Bayelsa State, election materials arrived late and Jonathan, aho came out as early as 8:30, had to wait.

He stressed the need for peaceful conduct of the election and that politicians should note that nobody owns Nigeria, urging all to conduct themselves.

According to him, people should not think that they have money to buy votes or cause trouble, but use the money for the benefit of humanity.

“I served in Bayelsa for eight years, the national level eight years, but now I’m back as nothing.

“So, you will leave that office someday; the position you occupy today should not diminish us as a human race, rather improve us as a human race, if you mean well for us,” he said.

He appealed to the politicians to behave themselves, because the whole world was watching, as global senior citizens are around, and they want Nigeria to succeed.

Jonathan, urged the politicians to conduct themselves, so that people will know that politics is a good business, and the one voted for can equally protect the people, who voted for them.