Buhari worried over community spread of COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday raised the alarm over the increasing community spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), advising Nigerians to continue to take responsibility for the recommended measures to prevent transmission, including maintaining physical distancing, good personal hygiene and staying at home.

In a nationwide broadcast Monday evening, where he announced extension of the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State by another 14 days, Buhari said the country has reduced the impact of external factors by “closing our airports and land borders and putting strict conditions for seaport activities”.

“However, the increase in the number of states with positive cases is alarming,” he said.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has informed me that a large proportion of new infections are now occurring in our communities, through person-to-person contacts. So we must pay attention to the danger of close contact between person to person,” he said.