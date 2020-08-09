Buhari seeks more supports from traditional leaders over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for more support from the traditional institutions in the fight against insecurity in the country.

This is as he expressed appreciation for their support so far toward ending all forms of criminalities in the country.

Umar Gwandu, spokesman to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubaksr Malami (SAN), disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said Buhari acknowledged the contributions of the traditional and religious leaders while visiting weekend the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar during the wedding fatiha of the children of the families of Ambassador Shehu Malami and Late Alhaji Musa Abubakar.

He commended the steadfastness and cooperation of the traditional institutions for the federal government’s efforts in maintenance of peace and order in the country.

He was represented at the occasion by the AGF.

Malami led the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu to the wedding ceremony.

He said the federal government has been relentless in its fight against armed banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

“Mr President has directed us to express gratitude to you for all the support you have overtime been extending to his government specifically on security matters and other associated social ills that have been bedevilling this country of ours” Malami said.

While conveying the felicitations of the President to the Sultan on the wedding, Malami further stated that President Buhari also appreciated the monarch’s contribution towards the attainment of the peace in the state.

In his remarks, the Sultan expressed his “total support” in seeing to the success of President Buhari’s led administration, adding that “we will continue to do our best to see that peace, stability and development reign in Nigeria.”