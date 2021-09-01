BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Buhari Sacks Ministers of Power and Agric

Buhari Sacks Ministers of Power and Agric
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Minsters of Power, Sale Mamman and that of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Minsters of Power, Sale Mamman and that of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this on Wednesday.

Read Also: Nanono’s statement on food production conflicts with facts

Adesina said the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar has been redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, takes over as Power Minister.

Read Also: Uncertainty over electricity tariffs leaves many in the dark

 

 

More later….

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
﻿