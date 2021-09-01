Buhari Sacks Ministers of Power and Agric

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Minsters of Power, Sale Mamman and that of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this on Wednesday.

Read Also: Nanono’s statement on food production conflicts with facts

Adesina said the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar has been redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, while the Minister of State for Works, Abubakar Aliyu, takes over as Power Minister.

Read Also: Uncertainty over electricity tariffs leaves many in the dark

More later….