Buhari not involved in Sanusi’s crises-Presidency

Presidency has appealed to Nigerians to leave President Muhammadu Buhari out of the travails of the former Emire of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the President is in no way involved in the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated, he said.

According to Shehu, Buhari does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments,” the statement noted.

The Presidency said it would be unfair and disingenuous of opposition politicians to try to link the situation in Kano State to the federal government and the Nigerian President.

“Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation. They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.”

The President, however, commended the people of Kano for keeping calm in the past few days of the dethronement announcement.

He also prayed ” that the will of Allah will be done at all times, and that the emirate/state and its people continue to experience progress irrespective of who is on the throne”.