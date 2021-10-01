Buhari directs conditional suspension of Twitter ban

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the ban on the microblogging site, Twitter, be lifted on the condition that citizens use the platform for business and positive engagements.

Buhari said this in his speech to mark the October 1 independence anniversary on Friday in Abuja.

Buhari acknowledged that Social media is a very useful platform that has enabled millions of Nigerians to connect with loved ones, promote their businesses, socialise, and access news and other information.

Buhari, however, regretted that Twitter have been misused to organise, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments.

This, he noted led to the suspension of the microblogging site on June, 2021 to allow the government to put measures in place to address these challenges.

Nigeria Twitter ban

He said, “Following the suspension of Twitter operations, Twitter Inc. reached out to the Federal Government of Nigeria to resolve the impasse. Subsequently, I constituted a Presidential Committee to engage Twitter to explore the possibility of resolving the issue.

“The Committee, along with its Technical Team, has engaged with Twitter and have addressed a number of key issues.” These according to him are:

a. National Security and Cohesion;

b. Registration, Physical presence and Representation;

c. Fair Taxation;

d. Dispute Resolution; and

e. Local Content.

The president said following the extensive engagements, he directed that the suspension be lifted on the condition that it is not misused.

“As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety ” the president said.

“Nigeria’s progressive diplomacy continues to manifest through growing numbers of highly placed Nigerians in positions of regional and global influences. Very recently, Nigeria won election for the position of Commissioner for the expanded Political, Peace and Security Affairs of the African Union ” he further said.