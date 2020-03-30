Buhari commends public spirited Nigerians for their donations

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he acknowledges, with deep appreciation, the kind gesture of captain of industries, corporate entities, missionaries, musical artists and individuals who have consistently supported ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the global economy.

This is just as the President said all donations should be channeled through the Presidential Task Force on Corona Virus pandemic, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation PTF COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Several Nigerians, including corporate organizations and group of oil companies, who partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) recently announced a donation of $30 million, towards battling the Corona virus pandemics

The President, while also appreciating contributions from All Progressives Congress National leader, Bola Tinubu, Mike Adenuga, Modupeola and Folorunsho Alakija of Famfa Oil, and Emeka Offor, commended them for joining other public-spirited Nigerians in contributing health and educational facilities.

The President, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, welcomed the generous donations announced by Zenith Bank PLC, Keystone bank, First Bank Plc and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, and his wife, Becky Enenche

The couple had taken to the streets to sensitize citizens on the dreaded virus.

President Buhari expressed appreciation to the couple as well as the Stallion Empowerment Initiative of the Stallion Group, and the entertainment industry, particularly renowned musician, Innocent Idibia, Tuface, for their contributions.

He assured all Nigerians that the funds will be properly utilized to check the effect of the COVID-19 and reposition the health care system,.

He therefore, urged all intending donors to channel contributions through the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Buhari further urged Nigerians to follow the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, state governments and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), whose officials have been toiling day and night to keep everyone in the country safe.

The President noted that the situation facing the country, and others across the world, would certainly need the financial, technical and material support of companies and individuals, and collective effort of all Nigerians, to bring the pandemic under control.