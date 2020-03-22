BRT reduces passengers to 50 per trip 

Operators of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme, Primero Transport Services Limited, says it is reducing the number of passengers on board its buses to 50, in a measure aimed at containing the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Nigeria has recorded 29 cases of the virus, which broke in December 2019, and has so far claimed 12,000 lives in different countries around the world.

BusinessDay had on Thursday raised concerns about the number of passengers being conveyed in BRT buses, which ply majorly Ikorodu-12 Mile-CMS routes amid increasing cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria’s commercial city.

The Lagos State government had announced restriction on social gatherings above 50 people and directed strict compliance by all.

Fola Tinubu, managing director of Primero Transport Services Limited, said on Sunday that the company was complying with the directive as well as adopt other measures to guarantee safety of passengers and bus crew.

“As we continue to ensure there are no disruptions in our service delivery, we have also put in place some precautionary measures to safeguard our customers and staff.

These include disinfecting all of our buses daily before they commence operations making them devoid of any germs or virus whatsoever.

Our bus drivers, inspectors and ticketing officers will be required to wear protective masks and gloves. In addition, prior to commencing operations, temperatures of each staff will be checked with a digital hand thermometer. Any staff found with above normal temperatures will be asked to get a medical clearance before they can return to work,” Tinubu said.

He further noted that “we have reduced the maximum number of customers allowed on the bus to 50 or less.

This translates to 42 passengers seating and 8 standing. We are appealing to all our commuters to work with our staff and cooperate with our ticketers to ensure that we keep the passenger numbers at the recommended limits.”

Joshua Bassey