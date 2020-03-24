Boko Haram kills, injures 47 soldiers in ambush

No fewer than 47 soldiers of operation Lafiya Dole, fighting insurgency in Nigeria’s Northeast have suffered been killed and several injured, while fighting off an attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

The troops were ambushed by the insurgents during it’s clearance and fighting patrol operation to Gorgi in the state, between 21st and 23rd March, 2020, which led to the death of tens of soldiers and terrorists as well.

This was confirmed by John Enenche, Coordinator, Director of Defence Media Operation in Abuja on Tuesday.

“As you know, we are in a fluid conflict situation and our gallant troops are out there at the frontlines. However during consolidation they were ambushed by elements of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT). Sadly, we suffered some casualties in the unfortunate attack,” Enenche said.

The Coordinator however informed that the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole scrambled immediately and provided Close Air Support to the ground troops. While the Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform as well as the fighter jets engaged the Boko Haram Terrorists immobilising killing some of the terrorists and immobilizing a gun truck.

He added that some others who attempted to withdraw, were also mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks.

“The Defence Headquarters commiserate with the families of our fallen gallant heroes who paid the supreme price in the course of defending our fatherland.

“We assure Nigerians that the Armed forces and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East and other parts of the country will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our nation,” Enenche said.

Meanwhile, troops of of Operation Whirl Stroke carried out cordon and search operation in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes on 23 March 2020.

During the operation, the bandits flee from the area abandoning their weapons, Benard Onyeuko, Director Defence Media Operations disclosed in a statement.

Items recovered from the two settlements includes; one double barrel gun, nineteen locally made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for pump action rifle among other accoutrements.

The Acting Director said normalcy have returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm. Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

The Defence Headquarters therefore called on the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive.