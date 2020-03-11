Biden tightens grip on primaries, now likely to take Trump in November polls

Joe Biden has cemented his position as front-runner in the Democratic race to take on President Donald Trump in November’s White House election.

The former Vice President won the Michigan primary, CNN projects, in a major blow to Bernie Sanders’ hopes of a. Earlier in the night, Biden also captured the Mississippi and Missouri primaries.

Michigan was the biggest prize of primary voting on Tuesday – and extend his lead over Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden focused on unifying Democrats in an address to supporters after his primary wins tonight, saying he and Bernie Sanders share a common goal: defeating Donald Trump.

Mr Biden’s chances had recovered with big wins on Super Tuesday after which several former rivals endorsed him.

It is unclear if Mr Sanders will fight on until the party convention in July.

The Democrats’ next big election milestone is in a week’s time when 577 delegates are up for grabs.

To secure the nomination, a candidate needs the support of 1,991 delegates. Before Tuesday’s vote, Mr Biden had 648 to Mr Sanders’ 563.

Joe Biden’s campaign looked all but lost at the start of the primary season in February.

The former vice-president, 77, finished a poor fourth in the Iowa caucuses and fifth in the New Hampshire primary.

But the turn came with South Carolina – where he won due to the support of the large African-American community – and on the 3 March Super Tuesday he won 10 out of 14 states at stake, establishing a sizeable lead over the Vermont senator.

Thanking supporters from Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, Mr Biden said Democrats, including supporters of Bernie Sanders, could beat Donald Trump.

“It’s more than a comeback, this campaign,” he said. “It’s comeback for the soul of this nation.”

“Tonight we are a step closer to restoring dignity and honour to the White House,” Mr Biden added.

“We have to lead the world again,” the former vice-president said. “Donald Trump’s America First policy has made America alone.”

Senator Sanders, 78, enjoys widespread support among young voters, but has so far failed to turn that into electoral success.

Biden said “I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion. We share a common goal, and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump. We’ll defeat him together,” Biden told supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“The African American community,” Biden continued. “High school educated folks … labor, suburban women, veterans, firefighters, union members and so many more. People of every economic station.

The poor, who are struggling, and they are struggling in this environment. The middle class, who worries about whether or not they’re going to be able to hang on and stay there, maintain economic security.”