Banditry: Buhari seeks immediate action, sends top security aides to North West

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend dispatched a high-level delegation, comprising heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina States in response to the recent spike in bandit activities.

A statement by the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari was expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrying situation.

The security situation in the country, especially in the North-western states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina had escalated in the last few months, with top government officials and security operatives, community leaders being targeted by kidnappers and bandits.

The delegation led by the national security adviser, Babagana Munguno is expected to give details of the security situation in the zone and proffer solutions to contain the menace.

Also in the delegation are the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the director-general, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, the director-general, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar and the chief of defence intelligence, Samuel Adebayo.

The President had earlier condemned the assassination, of the Katsina State commissioner of science and technology, Rabe Nasir, describing his killing as a heinous and condemnable act.

The President expressed anguished over the tragic killing of the commissioner who had served his community, state and the nation with utmost diligence.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved family,” the President said, urging the law enforcement agencies to do a thorough investigation and bring to justice all those