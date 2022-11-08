Avoiding selective treatment of some media stations, reason for Tinubu’s absence—Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Council (APCPC), said that avoiding selective treatment of some media stations was among the reasons for the absence of his principal at the ARISE TV presidential town hall meeting series on Security & Economy, which took place on Sunday, November 6, in Lagos.

The minister of state for labour and employment had issued a statement to counter claims on social media and in some conventional media about Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s deliberate avoidance of any public engagement, especially with the press.

In the meeting on Sunday, only Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, representing Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigerian Political Party, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party were in attendance.

Seeing the reaction of some angry participants who questioned the value the PDP has on Nigerians after its candidate, Abubakar, excused himself from the meeting, Keyamo quickly responded with the statement below to avoid his party’s candidate being labelled media shy and unable to engage in public discussion.

His statement was read in full:



“The APC Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Election, ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, did not attend the Presidential Debate organised by ARISE TV on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for the following reasons:

Firstly, many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interest to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances on some networks, whilst ignoring others. As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the Town Hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos.

“Tomorrow, he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

” Whilst we thank Arise TV for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem. Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums.

” Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots-approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”