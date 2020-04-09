ARISE enriches Lagos Covid-19 response team with medical supplies

ARISE, a charity organisation, Tuesday, donated medical supplies to Lagos State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response Team as part of efforts to support the ongoing battle by the state government to contain the fast spreading pandemic.

The relief materials, include 4,000 sanitizers; 20,000 hand gloves and 4,000 facemasks, would equip the medical team with necessary protective gears needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

ARISE is a humanitarian and charitable organisation, which has been in the forefront of bringing health care delivery to the most vulnerable in the society through their mobile clinics – Arise hospitals- as well as donation of boreholes and medical reliefs.

For over 11 years, ARISE has continued to reach out to many without bias, staring with its pioneer charity work labelled: “Faith and Works” that is over 20 years old.

Speaking while donating the medical supplies at the mainland hospital in Yaba, Siju Iluyomade, founder/convener, said the organisation give priority to health, because sound health was necessary for the well-being and productive of the citizenry.

She said the organization had intervened rescued and provided health infrastructures for several medical institutions across the country for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to Iluyomade, “ARISE takes health very seriously because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible. Apart from the donation of personal protective materials, ARISE has free medicals outreach at the Healing Stripes Hospital for Women every second and last Wednesday of every month.

“Also, under our adopt-a-village Scheme, we have adopted many villages In Abuja. We built a full-fledged functional borehole in three of the villages for the schools and separate ones for the communities and their leaders, we built full resource & literacy centres, complete renovations of schools, supplies of stationeries, books and brand-new classroom furniture,” she said.

She stressed that the succour and the success stories recorded over the years had inspired the organization to do more and touch the lives of more Nigerians.

“When you see that overwhelming look on the faces of the women, children and men at times, you even think you have to do more and you see them so elated and thanking God for ARISE. We cannot help but keep going, knowing we are touching and affecting lives positively and giving hope to those that are almost giving up.

“ARISE is all about educating and empowering the women knowing fully well that if you educate, impart knowledge in the woman and empower her, she in turn will do the same for her children who are the leaders of tomorrow. She will lift up her family, support her spouse and the list is unending, thereby bringing a better future and hope to her loved ones, community and ultimately, her nation,” she said.

The protective materials were presented to the Lagos State government as part of attempt to support on-site operations and protect health workers as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State.