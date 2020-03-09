APC crisis worsens as South/South backs Oshiomhole’s removal, disowns Eta

The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as APC South-South stakeholders Forum demanded the removal of the embattled National Chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The stakeholders also distanced party leaders from the Zone from reports credited to Hilliard Eta, APC National Vice Chairman, South-South, that they were behind Oshiomhole and against his removal.

Addressing a news conference Monday in Abuja, the APC South-South leaders said all the claims made by Eta were his personal opinion, insisting that the region’s leaders have resolved that Oshiomhole should be removed.

Ray Murphy, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, said the region is fully in support of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for 17th of March.

Explaining why Oshiomhole must go, Murphy emphasized that, “I am saying there is a suspension, I’m also saying that there is a court order, I’m also saying that the reasons for this situation are known to all of us,” he said.

“I am saying that it is in the interest of our party to put Oshiomhole’s era behind it and move forward with new leadership. That is what we are saying,” he added.

He added that the conception of a party being owed by certain persons is completely wrong, noting that “we are stakeholders who built the party, we run the party from the structure, we fund it.”

Murphy said that they were bona fide stakeholders of South-South origin in APC, including Victor Giadom who had just called a meeting that was however being opposed by some people.

“We are saying, by the natural succession, because of a vacuum that exist in the party, Victor is the right person to call a meeting at this point in time, he said.”