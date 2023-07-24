Anambra’s hunters neutralise unknown gunmen, recover arms, others

Operatives of the Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) have neutralised at least six of the criminal elements in Umuem Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, arrested and handed two over to the Police.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, the operation by officers and men of the NHFSS led by Ojukwu Chinedu, chief security officer, was acted upon intelligence gathered.

According to the NHFSS, it worked with some men of the state vigilante group who had between Friday night through Saturday, laid siege to a camp located at a forest in Umuem Anam which was identified as belonging to the unknown gunmen.

“In the battle that ensued on Sunday, many of the gunmen were neutralised while two others were captured alive,” NHFSS said.

According to Ojukwu who led the operation, although some of the NHFSS operatives sustained injuries, none of them died during the fight.

He said that after the gun battle, a search was conducted around the camp of the unknown gunmen which was constructed to look like a shrine.

“Items found at the camp include human heads and other human parts, a Lexus 350 and two AK-47 rifles. We also demolished and set the camp ablaze. All recovered items were handed over to the Police for further action,” he said.

Ojukwu thanked Anselem Onuorah, TC Chairman of Anambra East Local Government, for his support for the NHFSS in the area which has continued to motivate them for exploits.

He also praised John Metchie, the Deputy Commander General, NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, for his role, adding that it was the Sienna Car he donated to them that was used for the operation against the gunmen.

“In addition, we commended the Divisional Police Officer of Otuocha Police Station for his support which led to the success of the operation,” he said.