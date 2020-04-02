Akwa Ibom police command clears air over COVID-19 outbreak

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has cleared the air over the allegations that the Americans who conducted a medical outreach at Police Clinic, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, had “showed symptoms of COVID-19 and still did the programme”.

Nudam Fredrick, the command’s Public Relations Officer said in a statement that all members of the outreach team were screened before the exercise commenced adding that “while they were in the Police Clinic, none of them displayed COVID-19 symptoms.”

There has been persistent speculation that members of the outreach might have tested positive for COVID-19 which might have got many who into contact with them. infected.

Five cases of the disease have been reported in Akwa Ibom State with many demanding to know how the five persons contracted the virus.

According to the command, the Ibesikpo Asutan organization based in California, USA usually conducts yearly medical outreaches for over three (3) years now in partnership with selected medical facilities within the State.

“Following the approval given to the organization to partner with the Police Clinic, Uyo, the medical outreach started on 9th to 13th March, 2020.

“Adequate safety measures were put in place prior to the commencement of the medical outreach.

“All members of the team were screened before the exercise and while they were in the Police Clinic, none of them displayed COVID-19 symptoms.

“Again, no person who presented symptom of fever was attended to during the outreach.

“Beyond this however, it is crystal clear that the last local contact with the said medical organization was seventeen (17) days ago which means that any infected persons should be really sick by now as the known incubation stage of the disease is about two weeks (14 days).

” Up till date, the Command has not recorded any symptom of the disease among its medical or general duty personnel.”

The command described the media report as being “the handiwork of mischief makers,” while calling on the “general public to disregard such malicious and unsubstantiated report/news.”

While advising members of the public to desist from such “fabricated news” which he said is capable of causing unnecessary panic and fear in Akwa Ibom State, it urged the people to contact any of the NCDC hotlines or their local health providers in case they notice any symptom of COVID-19.

There has been apprehension and anger on the handling of activities in the state which many said contributed to the record number of five cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Apart from the squabble between health workers over lack of medical facilities, they had demanded the sack of the health commissioner, Dominic Ukpong.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo