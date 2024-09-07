Ajuri Ngelale quits office, cites health reasons

Indications emerged on Saturday, that Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, may have resigned from office.

Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday, said he submitted a memo to that effect to the Chief of Staff to the President on Friday, September 6, 2024

According to the statement, which was also confirmed by the President’s Media Office, Ngelale said ” I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

He, however, stated that he ” looks forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

“I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time”.