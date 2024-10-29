Agric firm laments exclusion of cassava from USAID’s cash crops

…says cassava value chain critical to Nigeria’s economic growth

Oskar Ayeleso, Managing Director/Executive Director, Agbeyewa Farms, a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings Limited has expressed worry over the exclusion of cassava as one of major cash crops in Nigeria listed for international promotion by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Ayeleso, who said that the Company is focused on transforming agriculture into a key driver of economic growth and job creation in the Country, noted that “it is rather unfortunate that the USAID does not recognise cassava as one of the main produce that they are promoting.

While saying that cassava is one of the cash crops that has potentials of growing the Country’s economy, he said “we went for a programme in Abuja to meet the USAID at the US Embassy recently what they have on their table as produce they are promoting; they are maize, millet, rice and one other product. Cassava is not there. I am very astonished.”

The executive director, who spoke on sideline at the ongoing Odu’a International Trade Fair at the Oyo State Trade Fair Complex EXPOYO, Ibadan, added, “they later saw the reason when we made presentations to them on the need to adopt casaava as one of the product they should be promoting.”

“It will be difficult to conquer the problem of hunger and unemployment if the Country does not squarely and committedly take agriculture seriously.

“If we begin to cultivate casaava at the Local Government level, bringing all the youths in commercial agriculture to planting and harvesting of cassava as well as getting to small holder farmers and also in-grower and out-grower into casaava production and begin to see that cassava is sustainable at the Local Government, before you know it, it will be a sustainable food crop even in the state and nationally”, he added.

Ayeleso, who gave credit to the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms, Niyi John Olajide, whose dedication is to becoming the leading agro-allied company in Africa, with significant investments and operations in Ekiti State, said “Agbeyewa Farms aims to innovate within the agricultural sector by connecting farmers to markets and communities to prosperity.

“Currently, the company is engaged in the cultivation, aggregation, and processing of cassava, aspiring not only to produce quality food and cash crops but also to empower the communities surrounding its operations.

‘To thrive through sustainable agricultural investments while fostering healthy communities . Since the establishment of Agbeyewa has seen substantial growth, expanding its workforce from five to over 200 employees and its cultivated land from 100 to 1,500 hectares of cassava. We plan for further expansion to 10,000 hectares across nine communities.

“This strategy includes projected workforce growth to over 500 employees, significantly boosting local economies. With a robust investment in equipment, including over 25 tractors and an expanded fleet for moving resources, Agbeyewa is positioning itself for future growth.

“The ultimate goal is to establish a world-class agro-processing plant with extensive cassava plantations by 2026. We are also collaborating with the Ekiti State Government to develop well-designed infrastructure that will support agricultural development in the State.

“Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji is ambitious in his goals, working towards activating the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in partnership with the African Development Bank. This is undoubtedly great news for agricultural production and job creation.”

Ejitola Azeez, a value chain manager at Agbeyewa, said, “We are collaborating with cassava farmers to help them grow in line with our vision.

“We assist them in cultivation, provide quality cassava varieties, and buy back their produce to encourage sustained collaboration.

We offer a ratio of 70 percent to 30 percent aggregate collaboration with our ingrower and outgrower farmers.”

Babajide Akinsinde, the General Manager of Agbeyewa Farms and a cassava value chain expert, submitted that any farmer cultivating less than 15 tons of cassava is unlikely to have a viable business due to rising costs.

“Cassava serves as an import-substitute agro product, and what Agbeyewa is doing with cassava is unprecedented given its essential nature and the varieties we focus on, which include Ayaya, Dickson, 419, and White Lion.

“The choice of these varieties is strategic as we aim for industrial starch production, and they provide the high yield necessary to meet our productivity goals. We currently have about 10,000 hectares in Ekiti State and are planning to acquire more land. Since we cannot handle this alone, we are bringing in more farmers to meet the growing demand for processing”, he noted.

