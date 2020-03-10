AGF says FG committed to taking 100m Nigerians out of poverty 

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said on Tuesday that the federal government was committed to empowering Nigerians with macro loans for boosting small scale business activities.

He said the action demonstrates deliberate efforts of the federal government to take one hundred million Nigerians out of abject poverty.

Malami made the declaration in Argungu while speaking as the special guest of hounour at the distribution of micro loans to 1,500 women and youth in Kebbi State organized by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

In a statement on Tuesday by the minister’s spokesman, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister noted that achieving economically productive, socially responsible and culturally viable womenfolk requires systematic and consistent efforts as women constitute a critical sector and essential component to reckon with for any meaningful national development.

Malami noted that the micro loan given would boost business activities in the area especially in view of the forthcoming Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festivals.

According to him, the federal government has consciously and deliberately come out with a number of schemes to generate employment and enhance the productivity of Nigerians. These schemes including N-Power, School Feeding Programmes, anchor borrowers and associated programmes, among others, have created employment value chain opportunities.

In addition to facilitating job creation through establishment of new ministries, departments and agencies, the Federal Government is committed to massive employment of teaming Nigerian populace in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies including security and paramilitary sectors.

He disclosed that federal government has also provided enabling atmosphere for the thriving and flourishing of private firms, companies, mills and industries of both local and foreign collaborators with a view to generating employment for the teaming Nigerians.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, Malami called on the beneficiaries of the initiative to make judicious use of the funds provided.

The minister eulogizes the contributions of the National Directorate of Employment, Kebbi State Government and Argungu Emirates for boosting the economic activities of the people.

Meanwhile, the minister has cautioned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) not to confuse the public with his views on recovered looted funds.

The minister noted that Falana’s assertion on the process of disbursement and use of recovered stolen funds based on the provisions of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act and Section 153 (1) (n) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, depicts a rash analysis devoid of clear legal foundations, which is erroneous.

According to the minister, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act has nothing specific on funds recovered from indicted public officers or assets recovered internationally. It merely mentions accruals and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account. So, questions of recovery of stolen funds from indicted public officers and illicit assets recovered internally are not contemplated by the spirit of the law internationally and are appropriately dealt with by other relevant laws. One cannot impute into legislation what is not specifically and expressly mentioned.

“It is, therefore, misleading to give the impression that recoveries and usage of stolen funds stashed abroad are provided for by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act. More so when recoveries are product of by multiple jurisdictional legislations, thereby bringing recoveries into the purview of conflict of laws.

“One cannot situate rights and entitlements on looted funds and recovered assets with myopic and narrow understating of concepts of the application of local legislation.

“For the avoidance of doubt and the purpose of setting the record straight, the application of the looted funds can only factor within the context of mutual and negotiations of international and multifaceted jurisdictional and territorial legislative issues.

“Section 6 of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act has in part clearly outlines the powers of the Commission. In particular, sub-section (1) (a) empowers the Commission to monitor the accruals to and the disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account. This purely targets revenue already in the federation account or funds accruing from sources designated by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended. This derivation formula is local and applies locally within Nigeria. This is not the case with recovery of stolen funds.

“It is interesting to note that Section 80 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) contemplates exceptions to funds not payable into the federation account. The Section recognizes the possibility of having public funds being administered other than through the derivation formula if the funds (in this case recovered stolen funds) were established for a specific purpose.

“The recovery of stolen assets and the subsequent uses to which these funds may be employed are subject to international agreements between Nigeria and the affected countries, thereby bringing conflict of laws into contemplation.

“Importantly also, these repatriated funds are based on cooperation and mutual assistance agreements, especially the United Nation Convention against Corruption and Implementation of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) Principles on the Repatriation of Stolen Assets. The African Union and the ECOWAS Protocols on recovery of illicit funds are equally relevant when it comes to the role of the Nigeria in relation to its other partners. As a member of the committee of nations and a respectable international partner, Nigeria must always strive to fulfill its international commitments in the repatriation and use of stolen funds and assets.

“By way of example, the Federal Government of Nigeria has entered into numerous agreements such as the one with the United States and the Island of Jersey in 2020, and including with other countries around the world. Where the agreements assume an international character, the specifics of the agreement often dictate the trajectory of recovery, sharing, transfer and implementation.

“The disbursement formula mentioned by Mr Femi Falana, SAN is applicable in relation to monies belonging to the Federal Government that are locally generated. It is not to be confused with stolen funds and assets domiciled in foreign jurisdictions whose recovery and subsequent repatriation are based on international legal arrangements between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the foreign custodians of these funds.

“It is always important for public figures such as Mr Femi Falana, SAN to make statements that will enlighten the general public, rather that render utterances that are simply misleading and calculated at striking discord and confusion in the public domain,” the minister said in a statement in Tuesday.

Felix Omohomhion, Abuja