Adeboye to hold special Christmas service at RCCG Region 11 headquarters, Lekki

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye (Daddy G.O) will on Saturday, December 25, hold a special Christmas service at the Region 11 headquarters parish (Blessed Family) of RCCG in Lekki, Lagos.

According to a statement from the Church, this will be the first service that Daddy GO will hold on Christmas Day in the elite community. “There will be healings, deliverance, salvation, and signs and wonders as thousands of worshippers are expected to congregate at Lekki, Lagos,” the Church said.

Charles Kpandei, head of the Blessed Family and Pastor in charge of Region 11, said hosting Adeboye on a Christmas Day will be an opportunity for everyone living in the Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos and beyond to converge, appreciate God and fulfill the great commission as part of the annual December ‘let go a fishing’ program.

Kpandei said the Blessed Family Christmas service will commence by 7 am on Saturday, 25 December, at the Resurrection Ground, 1 Resurrection Drive Jakande First Gate Lekki, Lagos. Accordingly, he urged members of the public and Blessed Family to arrive early to take vantage seats before Adeboye’s ministration.

“Christmas has been a secular family holiday, observed by the RCCG throughout the world to reflect on all the sacrifices Jesus Christ made for humanity on the cross, which man should demonstrate with others,” said Kpandei, stating that everyone is invited for this special Christmas service with the RCCG general overseer.

According to Kpandei, members of the Blessed Family and beyond understand that Jesus brought salvation to mankind and also rescued humanity from sin, death, fear, grave and all forms of curses hence they are marking this Christmas with special spiritual events.