Activate red alert on aviation infrastructure, NANTA President urge FG

Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies ( NANTA) urgently requested the federal government through the aviation authorities to step up and activate proactive security measures to deter attacks to aviation infrastructure across the country.

Akporiaye notes and suggests that the process should be backed up with best global security intelligence architecture, which will nip such negative intentions and breaches in the bud.

“It’s certainly strange to wait to be attacked before we can respond, so we must advise that relevant government security agencies in charge of the critical aviation systems be put on the highest level of alert at the airports and the vicinities,” Akporiaye explained.

She added that all operators and workers in the aviation sector should also be profiled daily and access to the cargo and passenger areas be limited and put under effective surveillance at both local and international airports in the country.

“Our hearts bleed for our people and the nation at this point in time. We urge everyone to remember our leaders and nation in prayers but most importantly, let us join hands together to take back our country from the hands of bandits and sponsors of dislocation of national developmental milestones,” she said.