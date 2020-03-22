Abule-Ado disaster: Lagos Assembly urges Sanwo-Olu to build fire stations in 57 councils

Following the gas explosion in Abule-Ado area of Lagos State last Sunday, the State House of Assembly, during plenary on Friday, called on the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to set up fire service stations in all the 57 council areas as part of measures to prevent more fire disasters in the state.

The House also resolved that the governor should direct the Commissioner for Special Duties, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, to ensure that all public and private institutions have functioning fire extinguishers in their domain.

Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi-Isolo I) who moved the motion on behalf of others during plenary, said incidents of fire disaster were too frequent in the state, adding that there was need for drastic measures for it to be curtailed

“There have been incidents of fire disaster in the state. The government has expended huge amount of money on every occurrence.

“The House therefore, calls on the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Special Duties to carry out sensitization campaign on danger inherent in the failure to have fire extinguishers in schools, markets and others,” Sokunle said.

Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) said the government should compel every household to have fire extinguisher so that the damage during fire disaster can be minimised

“Fire usually starts on a light mode but escalates if not contained. If government compels every household to have fire extinguisher, we can easily minimise the incident of fire disaster,” he said.

On his part, Abdusobur Olawale (Mushin 1) said there should be adequate publicity so that residents can take precautions.

There had been many cases of fire disasters in the state in recent times which had led to loss of lives and property.