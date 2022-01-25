Abuja, Niger plunged into darkness as electricity workers protest

Residents of the federal capital territory (FCT), Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states have again been left in darkness following a protest by electricity workers against an alleged compulsory retirement of the general managers (GMs) of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Monday.

Recall there had been a change in the management of AEDC after the United Bank of Africa took over the electricity firm following its loan repayment default.

Workers of the company had in December protested the non-remittance of employees’ benefits, shutting down electricity facilities in the areas it covered (federal capital, Abuja, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and parts of Kaduna).

However, stakeholders in an exploratory meeting following the industrial action that affected power supply to the AEDC coverage area on Monday agreed that the AEDC should recall the GMs with immediate effect.

Read also: FG to partner Egypt on electricity supply

The meeting which was attended by representatives of the AEDC, representatives of the Bureau of Public Enterprise, National Union of Electricity Employees and Senior Staff of Electricity and Allied Companies over the industrial action, also agreed that negotiations with respect to the GM shall be concluded on or before February 8, 2022.

The memorandum of understanding signed by leaders of all parties represented read, “Both parties should return to the status quo with immediate effect.

“AEDC should recall the GMs to work with immediate effect and simultaneously NUEE should ensure the restoration of power supply within the AEDC coverage area with immediate effect

“Both parties should commence negotiations daily at the AEDC headquarters conference room effective 10.00 am on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.”