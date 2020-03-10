Abdulrazaq advocates fair treatment, empowerment for women, girl child

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has rallied support for women empowerment, girl-child education, and equal opportunity for all genders.

The governor in a release on Sunday by his spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, to commemorate the International Women’s Day with the theme #EachForEqual, stated, “I join the rest of the world to commemorate the International Women’s Day”.

“As an administration, we are unshaken in our belief that no meaningful development can take place when half of our population is unheard. We stand firm in our resolve to empower the girl child, as we do to our male child, to aspire to the highest height.

“This administration believes that half of our developmental challenges are rooted in not giving the right opportunity to women to reach for the stars. An educated woman is many times more likely to raise a healthy and successful family. Enlightened and empowered, she is more likely to save her family from malnutrition, extreme poverty, ignorance, and other social malaise that now plague our world.

“Today, therefore, I join the rest of the global community to seek fair treatment for all women and girl child. I align myself with the global rejection of sexual violence against women, forced marriage, and other oppressive policies targeted at anyone, especially women and other vulnerable groups in our society.”