8 Top whiskey brands in Nigeria

Nigeria has a growing appreciation for whiskey, with an increasing number of enthusiasts seeking premium and popular whiskey brands. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as part of a cocktail, whiskey has found a special place in the hearts of many Nigerians.

Whiskey is a distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Various grains (such as barley, rye, wheat, and maize) are used for different varieties and are generally aged in wooden barrels.

Here are some top whiskey brands that are widely enjoyed.



Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is one of the most popular whiskey brands in Nigeria. It is a blended Scotch whisky that is known for its smooth and balanced flavour. Johnnie Walker is available in various expressions, including Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Gold Label, and Blue Label.

Jameson

Jameson is another famous whiskey brand in Nigeria that has gained a strong following. It is an Irish whiskey that is known for its triple-distilled smoothness. Jameson has a fruity flavour, with hints of vanilla and spice and a slightly sweet profile, making it an excellent choice for both sipping and mixing cocktails.

Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie is a single-malt Scotch whisky known for its complex craftsmanship, quality and flavour. Glenmorangie is aged in various casks, including ex-bourbon casks, ex-sherry casks, and new oak casks, which gives it a unique flavour profile.

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniel’s is an iconic American whiskey known for its smooth, bold, robust and smoky flavour. Jack Daniel’s is made from corn, rye, and barley, aged in new oak barrels. Jack Daniel’s is a popular choice for cocktails in Nigeria, but it can also be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Wild Turkey American Honey

Wild Turkey American Honey is a flavoured whiskey made with natural honey. It has a sweet and smooth flavour, with hints of spice. It is a popular choice for cocktails, and this bourbon liquor is prevalent in Nigeria for its smooth and honeyed taste.

Macallan

Macallan is a single-malt Scotch whisky that is known for its luxurious flavour. Macallan is aged in various casks, including ex-bourbon barrels, ex-sherry casks, and ex-wine casks, which gives it a complex and flavorful profile. Macallan is a popular choice for collectors and connoisseurs.

Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich is a single-malt Scotch whisky known for its smooth and fruity flavour. It is aged in ex-bourbon casks, which gives it a sweet and mellow flavour. Its accessible and approachable style, coupled with a wide range of age expressions, has made it a top choice for both beginners and experienced whiskey drinkers in Nigeria.

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal is a blended Scotch whisky known for its rich and luxurious flavour. It is made from a blend of over 40 different whiskies and is aged in various casks, including ex-bourbon casks and ex-sherry casks. Chivas Regal is a popular choice for special occasions and celebrations.

Here are a few whiskey cocktail recipes to try:

Old Fashioned: Combine 2 ounces of whiskey, 1/4 ounce of simple syrup, and two dashes of Angostura bitters in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled and diluted—strain into an Old Fashioned glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange peel and a cherry.

Manhattan: Combine 2 ounces of whiskey, 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, and two dashes of Angostura bitters in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until well chilled and diluted—strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Whiskey Sour: Combine 2 ounces of whiskey, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and 1/2 ounce of simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled—strain into a chilled rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Nigeria’s whiskey market continues to evolve, with an ever-expanding selection of brands and expressions available to consumers. The whiskey brands mentioned above have cemented their positions as some of the top choices among Nigerians who appreciate the diverse world of whiskey.