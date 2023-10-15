Moffi, Boniface to lead Nigeria attack against Mozambique

Following the absence of Victor Osimhen who left Nigeria camp due to an injury he sustained against Saudi Arabia, and Kelechi Iheanacho who left for personal reasons, coach Jose Peseiro will be banking on the duo of Terem Moffi and Victor Boniface to lead Nigeria’s attack against the Mambas of Mozambique in an international friendly match on Monday.

After conceding a last-minute goal that tied their encounter with Saudi Arabia 2-2 in Portimäo, Portugal on Friday, the Super Eagles are determined to earn a win over Mozambique in order to have a positive mindset ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November

Iheanacho, who netted a spectacular second goal against the Green Falcons will not be available on Monday having left the Super Eagles camp to attend to personal matters. Also unavailable is Ballon d’Or shortlist Victor Osimhen, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Peseiro is confident ahead of the encounter, insisting he has quality attackers who can deliver for the three-time African champions.

Read also Super Eagles held by Saudi’s Falcons in an international friendly

“We will miss Kelechi and Victor, but we have other good players who can make Nigeria proud. I look at the bench and see players who can step up and take their chances, Peseiro said.

In the absence of Iheanacho and Osimhen, Peseiro will have to cast his lot with Terem Moffi, Victor Boniface, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and Moses Simon, and hope that Alex Iwobi comes to the party in his playmaking role to supply ammunition to the forwards.

Defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Jordan Torunarigha and Chidozie Awaziem, and midfielders Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika did not taste action against Saudi Arabia and could prove to be Peseiro’s aces against the Mambas at the Estadio Municipal de Portimäo on Monday.

The clash with the Mambas is the last friendly match for the Super Eagles before the race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and then fly to play Zimbabwe’s Warriors away next month.