Woman explains why she poured hot groundnut oil on husband

Favour Nweke, a woman from Rivers State, has bathed her husband, Ekelediri Nwokekoro, with hot groundnut oil over allegations of infidelity.

The woman was paraded before journalists on Friday during a media briefing at the Rivers State Police Command’s headquarters along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Nweke, brought in by handcuffed operatives, denied the allegation that she had an extramarital affair.

She said her husband had been going out at night and returning early in the morning, and that she had confronted him about it.

“I heard that my husband and some people were involved in an illegal act,” she said. “They called somebody from Abuja that the person should come and work in Etche and that they have a contract to give to the person, and when the person came, they duped the person of N20 million.

Read also Kogi trains law officers on alternative dispute resolution

“I confronted him about it, but he refused, and we quarrelled. We ended it that day. I then asked him what he did with his share of the money. I heard some people bought land with their own, so what did you use your own to do?

“As we were dragging that issue that morning, he hit me. I ran into the kitchen with that oil and poured it on him. That was how it happened.”

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, assured citizens that Nweke would be made to face the consequences of her action.