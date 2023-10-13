Nigeria drops to second in the ‘most prayerful nation’ ranking

In a recent survey by the Pew Research Center, Nigeria has once again solidified its position as one of the world’s most prayerful nations.

With an impressive 95 percent prayer rate, the West African powerhouse took the second spot, narrowly trailing behind Afghanistan, which topped the list with a remarkable 96 percent prayer rate.

Pew Research Center, a non-partisan American think-tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., has been meticulously tracking global prayer habits, and their latest findings have shed light on the spiritual landscape of countries worldwide.

This isn’t Nigeria’s first recognition for its deep devotion. In a previous study from 2008 to 2017, Pew Research Center’s surveys already hailed Nigeria as the most prayerful country. The nation’s unwavering commitment to prayer has remained a consistent and significant aspect of its culture.

However, not all nations share the same level of spiritual dedication. Countries like China, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Germany, Estonia, France, and Denmark are among the least prayerful, with prayer rates ranging from a mere 1 percent in China to 10 percent in Denmark.

Here is the complete list of the most prayerful countries based on the recent survey:

Afghanistan: 96%

Nigeria: 95%

Algeria: 88%

Senegal: 88%

Djibouti: 87%

Iran: 87%

Iraq: 87%

Niger: 87%

Indonesia: 84%