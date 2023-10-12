Africa’s top 10 countries with the best education systems

Quality of education is a key ingredient towards economic growth, so not surprisingly, many African countries are investing in learning.

In the recent Bscholarly.com report, the World Education Forum consulted 140 countries with 34 African nations to identify the best education system based on skill development.

Unfortunately, Nigeria, with a GDP of $477 billion crowns as the largest economy in Africa, is lagging in 12th position.

Nigeria is rated the 124th best country in the global education system, which reflects its fallen standard at all levels of learning.

Below are Africa’s top 10 countries with the best education system

Seychelles

Seychelles is the best-ranked country in Africa. It is the only African country in the top 50 education systems in the world, ranked 43 ahead of Ukraine, Hungary, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is ranked 28 globally for critical thinking in teaching and 34 for the Graduate Skillset. Seychelles is the first African country to accomplish UNESCO’s education for all aims fully.

Tunisia

Tunisia is the second-ranked country in Africa. The country’s education is compulsory and accessible to all citizens from school age until a child completes secondary school.

The government of Tunisia has invested 20 per cent of its national budget into the sector.

Mauritius

In the third position is Mauritius, with compulsory education for its citizens until a child reaches the age of 16 when he/she must have completed secondary school.

South Africa

South Africa occupies the fourth position with an education system that has undergone some development and investment, with an estimated expenditure of 18 percent of the country’s budget to improve the standard and make it globally competitive.

Algeria

Then comes Algeria, ranked 88 best in the global education system, and 65 best African countries in school life expectancy globally. Besides, it is the fifth-best country in Africa, with a literacy rate of 75 per cent and 57.4 points. Algeria runs a free education system for its citizens until they are up to 16 years of age.

Botswana

Botswana is ranked 92 best in the global education system, 76 best in Africa in terms of school life expectancy as well as 678 best in the continent in teacher training globally with a literacy rate of 88 percent and a score of 56.7 points.

Kenya

Kenya, the pride of East Africa, is rated 95 best in the global education system and has a 78.7 per cent literacy rate. It is ranked 432 in digital skills globally, 21 in finding skills employees, and 55.4 points for education efforts. Education is compulsory for Kenyans from six to seventeen years. It has about 17.58 percent of its budget allocated to the sector.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde is rated eighth in Africa.The government runs a free education system for citizens who have attained 12 years and it is mandatory for children aged six to 12 years.

Egypt

Egypt is rated 99 best in the world, with a 71 per cent literacy rate and 52.8 points. According to UNESCO, Egypt is the 70th best country in the world in terms of digital skills and offers compulsory and free education from age six to 15.

Namibia

Namibia is rated 10th in Africa, and it is rated 52.7 percent globally and 88.2 percent in terms of critical thinking and teaching. Namibia is 82 and 43 in training globally and 100 best in the world.