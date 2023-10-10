10 best cities to start a business in Nigeria in 2023

Starting a business in Nigeria is favourable for several reasons, including the large and rising population of over 225 million people, which presents significant market potential. Furthermore, Nigeria has one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, which provides several prospects for enterprises.

Nigeria’s wealth of natural resources, including oil, gas, minerals, and agriculture, provides a solid foundation for various sectors. Furthermore, the supporting Nigerian government offers programs and services to help entrepreneurs and startups, thereby improving the business environment.

However, with so many cities, choosing where to start can be challenging. As a result, we’ve developed a list of the ten greatest cities in Nigeria to start a business in 2023 based on characteristics including population size, economic activity, infrastructure, and cost of living.

Here is a list of the 10 best cities to start a business in Nigeria

Lagos

is Nigeria’s economic and population center. It is also the country’s business and financial capital. Lagos is an ideal spot to start a business in any field. It is a hub for multiple international organizations and has a varied talent pool, making it a good site for a wide range of industries, from technology startups to manufacturing.However, Lagos may be a very competitive city, so having a well-thought-out business plan is essential.

Abuja

Nigeria’s capital is Abuja. Abuja has undergone tremendous and rapid economic expansion in recent years. Abuja is an excellent location for establishing a firm in government contracting, education, or healthcare. It is also an excellent location for establishing a firm that caters to the needs of expatriates and foreign corporations.The city’s strategic location in the heart of Nigeria makes it an excellent choice for enterprises seeking to access a large market.

Ibadan

Ibadan is Nigeria’s third largest city. It is a significant business and industrial center. Ibadan is a fantastic place to launch a manufacturing, agribusiness, or trading business. As Ibadan is home to multiple institutions and colleges, it is also a fantastic site to launch a business that caters to the needs of students.Lower operating costs and a dynamic culture make the city appealing for startups and small companies.

Kano

Kano is Nigeria’s second-largest city. It is a significant business and industrial center. Kano is an excellent location for starting a manufacturing, trading, or agriculture business. Kano’s big population and closeness to neighbouring countries provide for increased market access.

Rivers

Rivers State’s capital is Port Harcourt. It is an essential oil and gas hub. Port Harcourt is an excellent location for establishing a firm in the oil and gas industry and other connected industries such as engineering, building, and logistics.The availability of a deep harbour adds to its allure for trade-oriented firms.

Onitsha

Onitsha is the capital of Anambra State. It is a significant business and industrial center. Onitsha, known for its bustling marketplaces and commercial activities, provides trade, business, and entrepreneurship opportunities. It is an important trading and distribution hub. Entrepreneurs interested in entering Nigeria’s consumer market might consider Onitsha because of its vibrant business climate.

Aba

Aba, in Abia State, is Nigeria’s premier manufacturing center. Textiles, footwear, and leather items are among the city’s booming small and medium-scale industries. The talented workforce, accessibility, and industrial expertise of Aba make it a great site for both entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

Benin City

Benin City, Edo State’s capital, has a thriving economy and a youthful population. Because of its proximity to Port Harcourt and Lagos, the city has easy access to important marketplaces. It is an excellent site for agricultural, manufacturing, and educational businesses.

Warri

Warri, in Delta State, is a major Nigerian energy hub. The city provides numerous chances in the energy sector because of its proximity to oil and gas production.Warri is an excellent location for establishing a company in the oil and gas industry and other connected businesses such as engineering, construction, and logistics.

Jos

Jos, in Plateau State, is a developing metropolis with promising economic prospects. It is known for its pleasant climate and picturesque landscape, providing agriculture, tourism, and education opportunities. As Jos is a major tourist destination, it is also a fantastic area to start a business that caters to the demands of the tourism industry.

Consider criteria such as population size, economic activity, infrastructure quality, cost of living, dominant industries, and so on when selecting a city in Nigeria to launch a business. To make an informed decision, you also need to consider your tastes.