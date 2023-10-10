How to check 2023 NECO result through text message

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2023 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) results. Candidates can check their results online at the official website or via SMS.

The new online results system makes viewing all NECO examination results easy. Once the results are available, they will be accessible through the results system (www.results.neco.gov.ng).

Candidates can verify their SSCE, BECE, and NCEE by purchasing tokens. The token(s) can be distributed to candidates, parents, schools, organizations, or anybody who wishes to view the outcomes of the candidates.

To check your 2023 NECO result through text message, follow these steps:

Step 1: On your phone, type NECO*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear (without any spaces).

For example, if your exam number is 12345678AB, your PIN is 6864123459678, and you are checking your exam year result, you should type the following message carefully.

NECO*4250101001*123456789012*Year

Step 2: Send the message to the official NECO result-checking SMS number.

You will receive a text message containing your result.

Please note that you will need to purchase a result checking PIN before you can check your result via SMS. You can purchase a PIN from any accredited vendor or online from the NECO website.

Here are some additional tips for checking your NECO result via SMS:

Make sure that you have typed all of the required information in the correct format.

Make sure that you have sent the message to the correct SMS number.

If you do not receive your result within a few minutes of sending the message, try sending it again.

If you still have problems checking your result, contact NECO customer support for assistance.

Apart from via SMS, students registered for the May/June examination can access their results through the NECO portal.