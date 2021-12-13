5G auction price rises to $244m in 6th round without winner

The bid price for Nigeria’s 5G spectrum rose to $224,414,217.43 on Monday in the sixth round as three eligible bidders MTN, Airtel, Mafab – struggle to buy ownership of the technology expected to help drive growth of the national digital economy.

BusinessDay understands that the first round ended with the bid price of $199,374,000; second, $201,367,740; third, $204,388,356.1; fourth, $209,407,962.50; and then fifth, $215,782,901.30.

Each bid round lasted for about 20 minutes.

At the opening of the 3.5GHz auction at the Abuja Transcorp Hotel Monday morning, Adeolu Akande, chairman, board of commissioners, Nigerian Communications Commission, had stated that auction was not just the offer of a premium frequency, but also aims to support the deployment of 5G in Nigeria, identified as a critical factor for the growth of the national digital economy.

He said the full socio- economic benefits of 5G technology are largely dependent on access to a variety of spectrum resources.

“Consequently, Spectrum plays a strategic role in meeting the insatiable demand for advanced mobile data services as well as a new wave of wireless broadband use cases such as remote object manipulation, industrial automation, virtual and augmented reality as well as next-generation connectivity for vehicles. These use cases will continue to increase the impact that mobile services have on societies and economies.

“The impact of 5G technology on the economy of nations is unprecedented,” according to the year 2020 global edition of the GSMA’s flagship Mobile Economy’ Report, 5G is forecasted to contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy by 2034.

According to Akande, these impactful contributions will drive key industries such as manufacturing, utilities, professional and financial services, noting that several other fringe sectors will benefit immensely from the new technology.

“The importance of 5G technology to the economies of nations cannot be overemphasised. It is therefore with a sense of fulfilment that we acknowledge the giant leap forward that today’s auction represents.

“It is indeed a memorable milestone that Nigeria is set to auction Spectrum in the 3.5GHz for the deployment of 5G at this material time,” he said.