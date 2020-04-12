Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday disclosed that another COVID-19 patient in the state has been discharged.

According to Makinde ,one confirmed COVID-19 patient was discharged after receiving second negative test result. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to six.

While confirming through his official twitter handle said another confirmed case requested a transfer to Lagos.

The discharge of this patient, he stated ,reduces the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to four.

The governor also announced on Saturday night that the state has received a donation of 2,000 test kits from The Citizen for Citizen Initiative led by Ibukun Awosika.

“We received a donation of 2,000 test kits from The Citizen for Citizen Initiative led by Mrs. Ibukun Awosika. This will be used in our planned drive-through and walk-through tests from next week. We are grateful to the Citizen for Citizen Initiative.

“We also received donations of funds from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control as well as medical supplies from IRASA Clothing Company.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank Chicken Republic, Dominos Pizza and all other organizations and individuals who have supported the state’s effort in preventing the spread of COVID-19 through donations in cash and kind,”

Makinde however urged the people of the state to keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force