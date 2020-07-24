3rd Mainland Bridge: It’s no time to arrest motorists for every minor offence – LASTMA boss

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has tasked its officers to be civil with apprehensive motorists as the Third Mainland Bridge has been partially shut to traffic from midnight of Friday, July 24, for a six-month maintenance works.

General manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, gave the admonition at a press conference jointly addressed by state officials, including commissioners for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; transportation, Frederick Oladeinde; special adviser on works and infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye and Oluwatoyin Fayinka, special adviser on transportation and chairman of the presidential Task Team on Apapa, Kayode Opeifa, ahead commencement of the repair works.

According to Oduyoye, “This is not the time for the officers to arrest offenders for every minor traffic infractions” because of the ongoing repair of the bridge.

Over 650 LASTMA officials will take the lead in traffic management to be complemented by other traffic agencies, including the federal road safety corps.

Meanwhile, officials of the state have reassured that it would do everything to lessen the traffic trauma this might trigger.

The state government also said that funding for the reconstruction of Abule-Egba-tollgate route on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway was ready but work is being delayed due to the procurement process.

Omotoso assured that all well-known traffic management strategies have been put in place to ensure smooth ride on alternative routes to the Third Mainland Bridge.

Oladeinde, the transportation commissioner, said there was no need to worry as up to 75 percent of road users would not be affected, pointing out that the 25 percent that would be affected, would use the alternative routes already made motorable for ease of movement.

Aramide Adeyoye, the special adviser on works, said the government has assigned responsibilities to the various traffic management agencies in the state, especially the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA), adding that major repairs have been carried out on inner roads in areas like Oyingbo and Yaba that have direct links with the bridge to ensure better traffic flow.

She assured that the alternative routes would make movement easier for people, assuring that the state government has done everything to make life a little less stressful.