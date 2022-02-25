24-hour power supply restored in calabar Free Trade Zone after 20yrs – NEPZA

Adesoji Adesugba, the managing director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), said 24-hours power supply has been restored in Calabar Free Trade Zone after 20 years of epileptic supplies, following several interventions of the Federal Government.

Adesugba, who disclosed this when Saleh Nabib, chairman, Board of the Economic Zones Association paid him a courtesy visit on Abuja, said the restoration of the 24-hours power supply in the zone occurred while the 25 megawatts power up-scaling contract of the place awarded by the Federal Government was yet to be completed.

According to a statement on Friday by Martins Odeh, head, corporate communications, NEPZA, Adesugba explained that the feat largely depended on the Authority’s synergy with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company to ensure the unlocking of the true values of the zone to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product more sustainably.

Read also: INEC meets Saturday on implementation of Electoral Act

“We are pleased to announce that 24-hours power supply is now restored in the Calabar Free Trade Zone. The Authority is indeed grateful to the federal government’s numerous interventions in this regard and to the Calabar Electricity Distribution Company (CEDC) that now see reasons why the zone should have uninterrupted power supply.

“This development will, of course, lead to unlocking the value of investments and production activity in the zone,’’ Adesugba said.

On his part, Nabib said that the over 20 years of epileptic power situation in the zone stunted the growth of investments within the enclave, adding that only stable electricity in the zone could make the place attractive.

“Our members operating in that zone are now basking in this development and we only hope that this is sustained.

“The new NEPZA management under Adesugba has been magical in providing solutions to some of the teething challenges in zones operation in the country,’’ Nabib said.