2023: Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding birth, academic

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has spoken on the controversy trailing his educational background, insisting that his birth, academic, and professional records are consistent.

Tinubu who spoke at Chatham House in London, United Kingdom noting that his critics are only wasting their time and resources.

When quizzed on the inconsistencies surrounding his formative years, Tinubu called the question “inquisitive”, stating: “At the time of birth, I was dated March 29, 1952”.

“I’ve had a very good exposure in life, my record is consistent in the school, in the university, they (critics) are now convinced that they wasted their money and their time.

“The record is there, the transcript is there showing March 1952”, he said.

Read also: 2023: Atiku in Lagos, promises $10m empowerment fund

While insisting that he is a proper member of the Tinubu family, the former Lagos governor, dared anyone to come and ask for a DNA test from him.

According to Tinubu, “I’m not claiming another father, I am Tinubu and Tinubu proper. If they want DNA, they could as well request it from us.

“One of them has even been accused of not being a Nigerian citizen, I didn’t touch that area.

“Equally, it remains the same, Deloitte, Chicago State University where I graduated from has attested to that.

“Now, I can announce that I have received my original replacement degree certificate from them.”