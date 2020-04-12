12 persons injured as rival cult groups clash in Ibadan

No fewer than twelve persons sustained varying degrees of injuries following a bloody clash between two rival cult groups at Born Photo area , Idi Arere , Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Although ,the actual cause of the clash could not be ascertained, but it was gathered that the two factional groups might have been lurked in supremacy battle against each other.

It was learnt that there were sounds of sporadic gun shots causing panic among the residents of Gege, Ita-Sakun , Ita-Maya and Oke-Ado areas of Ibadan.

It was gathered that shop owners and residents of the area were scampering for safety on Saturday following sporadic gunshots between the warring groups.

According to an eyewitness, one person was badly injured during the fight that lasted more than one hour.

He stated that the condition of the injured person could not be determined as he was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

In recent past, there had been bloody clashes among rival cult groups in the areas which claimed lives forcing residents to flee from the high risk areas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi who confirmed the incident said security has been beefed up in the areas.

He said men of the command had been deployed to the scene to avert total breakdown of law and order.

According to Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police ( SP) ,there was a clash. The police had been in the area since the incident happened in order to calm the situation. Our men are still on the ground to make sure that there is no breakdown of law and order.”

Fadeyi who issued a statement later entitled ” Disturbance of public peace/suspected murder” said two persons ( Babatunde Oladapo and Ibrahim Abisoye ) have been arrested , and the tension had been doused by security operatives .