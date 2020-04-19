Speaker asks security agencies to investigate Taraba killings

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, has asked security agencies in the state to commence full investigation into the recent attack on Shomoh communities in Lau local government area of the state, which led to the death of over 18 persons, to bring the perpetrators to justice and avoid possible reprisals.

Kunini gave the directive on Saturday when he visited the affected communities to condole with the people and assess the level of damage caused by the attack.

The speaker, who condemned the attack that also caused destruction of property worth millions of naira, stressed that available evidence suggested that perpetrators would not be difficult to get unmasked.

He reminded security agencies that the crisis had drawn the attention of the Federal Government, pointing out that President Muhammadu Buhari also showed concern over the killings and it would amount to irresponsibility if the perpetrators are allowed to just walk away with such heinous crimes.

He emphasised that a quick apprehension of the culprits would give the victims some sense of justice and avoid the possibility of reprisal attacks which could only cause more deaths and destruction.

Kunini commended the people of the area for not resorting to self-help, assuring them of government commitment to ameliorate their plight in anyways possible while impressing on the security agencies to forestall any further attacks.

“My presence here is not only as your own but also to convey the message of his Excellency, Gov. Darius Ishaku who has asked me to come and assess the level of damage and devastation on your community and report back to him for action.

“I am calling on security agencies here to take the bull by its horns by bringing the perpetrators to justice, as your quick apprehension of these perpetrators will help to forestall possible reprisals and justify your efficiency especially as the killings have attracted the attention of both state and federal governments.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the killings and is waiting for the security agencies to do their job.

“I must commend you for not taking the law into your hands by resorting to self-help and I assure you that the perpetrators of this wicked act must be brought to book soon, even as I am appealing that you should remain calm and forgive the attackers, for vengeance is for God and he will equally comfort and restore all your losses” the speaker prayed.

In his remarks, the Village Head of Shomoh, Abubakar Hassan, urged the state government to support the community to rebuild its destroyed homes as the attackers destroyed the two communities completely and the rainy season has already started.

He drew the attention of security agencies to surrounding villages, where which he said their attackers were being harboured.

Some of the victims who spoke to our correspondent said that the crisis had brought an untold hardship to them as well as a big setback to their people.

