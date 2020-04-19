Kyari’s death, a call for united action to stop spread of covid-19 in Nigeria – APC Governors

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the death of the Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The APC governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), in a condolence message signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu re-affirmed their unconditional support for the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari aministration, especially in the fight against Covid-19.

Bagudu said APC governors received the death of Kyari with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed and joined the family, President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation to pray for the repose of his soul.

Regretting that the death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community, PGF said: “we pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Abba, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the Federal Government in the fight against this deadly virus.

“We also call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we salute all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic. May the soul of Mallam Abba Kyari rest in peace!”.

James Kwen, Abuja