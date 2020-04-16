Killer wife, Maryam Sanda still in custody- NCS

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NSC) has dismissed reports that Maryam Sanda, who is in custody for killing her husband, was granted Presidential pardon last week Thursday alongside some 70 other inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Center, Kuje, stressing that she is still in custody.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Deputy Controller of Corrections and Public Relations Officer, Austin Njoku.

“The attention of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Maryam Sanda was granted presidential pardon last week Thursday, April 9, 2020 alongside some 70 other inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje.

“The Service wants to categorically state that the news is fake and very unrealistic and an attempt to rubbish the good intention of the President towards decongesting the custodial centres,” Njoku said.

While addressing a press conference last week, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola clearly stated the categories of inmates qualified for the amnesty.

“These are convicts who are Sixty (60) years and above; Convicts serving 3 years and above with less than 6 months to serve; inmates with ill-health likely to terminate in death and Inmates with mental ill-health,” Njoku added.

Others, he said, were inmates with option of fine not exceeding N50,000 with no pending case; Convicted pregnant women; Convicted women with child; Convicted inmates with minor offences and Convicted inmates who spent 75% of their sentence after remission.

According to the Minister of Interior, inmates sentenced for violent extreme offences such as terrorism, Kidnapping, armed banditry, rape, human trafficking, culpable homicide and the like are not qualified for the Presidential Pardon, the statement added.

The statement added that it is obvious that Maryam Sanda did not meet any of the above mentioned requirements and therefore did not benefit from the Presidential Pardon/Clemency.

“We further want to assure the public that Maryam Sanda is in our custody and will remain as such.

“The Controller General of Corrections Ja’afaru Ahmed wishes to assure the public that the Service will ensure the safety and humane containment of the inmates in our custody and therefore advise the public to discountenance the rumour that Maryam Sanda benefited from the presidential pardon,” the statement said.