IGP orders posting, redeployment of police officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the posting and redeployment of three Senior Police Officers to Command/Formation/Department indicated against their names.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, the officers include Dandaura Mustapha – CP Provost FHQ, Abuja; Joseph Gobum Mukan, – CP Rivers Command, and Musa Adze, – CP Anti-Fraud Unit

The IGP charged the affected Commissioners of Police to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new areas of responsibilities.

The posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect, the statement said.

Innocent Odoh