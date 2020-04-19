I never said the spread of coronavirus was political, an avenue for embezzlement – Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has distanced himself from the rumour making the rounds, saying that he never said the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria was political, full of lies and an avenue for political office-holders and corrupt officials to embezzle the nation’s money.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor has already put measures in place to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

He also stated that he never asked the people of the state to take hot water with garlic, ginger, lemon, lime as well as steaming themselves as a cure for COVID-19.

The statement read: “The attention of the Kogi State government has been drawn to fake news being circulated on some online platforms credited to the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“The said fake news quoted the governor as saying that the reported spread of coronavirus in Nigeria was political, full of lies and an avenue for political office holders and corrupt officials to embezzle and steal the nation’s resources.

“It went further to quote the governor as urging the people to take hot water with garlic, ginger, lemon, lime as well as steaming themselves as a cure for COVID-19.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that he did not at any time make any of such comments as claimed by the purveyors of the said fake news.

“We urge the public and good people of Kogi State to disregard the said fake news churned out by agents of mischief whose stock in trade is to mislead the people and cause disaffection in the society.

“Governor Bello is very well aware of the grim reality and danger of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the globe to its knees.

“A team on COVID-19 led by the deputy governor, Edward David Onoja, with other critical stakeholders as members, have since been inaugurated and is working assiduously to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

“The government has also set up isolation centres in the state to handle any COVID-19 case which we strongly pray and hope never happens.

“The governor urges the people to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive measures put in place against COVID-19 such as regular hand washing, the use of hand sanitizers and observation of social distancing, among others.”

VICTORIA NNAKAIKE, Lokoja