Gunmen Abduct Edo Commissioner, kill Police Orderly

Edo State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Emmanuel Agbale was on Friday evening abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while his police orderly was killed.

Agbale was abducted on the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, at Okhuo River by Hatman palm plantation.

His driver was however said to have escaped unhurt.

Lawan Jimeta, Edo state Police commission, who confirmed the incident said operatives of the command have combed the bush in search of the abducted commissioner.

He assured that the police would do everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt.

Meanwhile, the immediate past deputy governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu has condemned the rising wave of criminal activities in various parts of Edo State.

Odubu, however, urged the Police to take more proactive steps towards arresting the insecurity in the State.

“Only last week some criminal elements were reported to have murdered some farmers in Odighi community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state with different degrees of violence, robberies and kidnappings in different parts of the state.

He lamented that this was happening at “a time the people of the state were groaning under the heavy yoke of the scare of Coronavirus pandemic with its attendant dislocation of social and economic activities.”

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, Director -General of State Security Services and the Nigerian Army to pay special attention to Edo State.

He also called on the State government to invest more in protecting lives of citizens and property in the state.