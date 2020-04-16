COVID-19: Stallion group delivers bags of rice, tons of fish to Lagos hospitals

Stallion Group has pledged free rice and fish delivery to all hospitals handling the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos state.

Also, the Stallion team in collaboration with the Lagos state government is also deploying staff buses to ferry health care workers to hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in Lagos, the company has announced.

Frontline health workers will have a dedicated pick-up and drop services during the federal government’s directives on enhanced community quarantine. The buses will be attached to the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for the next three months to ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers who are in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus.

The free staff bus service along with a dedicated driver and fuelling is implemented in cooperation and close coordination with the Lagos state government and the company.

Sunil Vaswani, chairman of Stallion Group while stating that these are exceptionally difficult times noted that urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems.

”At the Stallion Group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and our community,” The Stallion chairman said.