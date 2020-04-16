COVID-19: Stallion group delivers bags of rice, tons of fish to Lagos hospitals

The free staff bus service along with a dedicated driver and fuelling is implemented in cooperation and close coordination with the Lagos state government and the company.
Sunil Vaswani, chairman of Stallion Group while stating that these are exceptionally difficult times noted that urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems.
”At the Stallion Group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and our community,” The Stallion chairman said.
