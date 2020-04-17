COVID-19: Sokoto reduces 2020 budget by 24%, approves palliatives for health workers

Sokoto State government has reviewed downward its N202.4 billion 2020 budget to N153 billion, in line with current economic realities occasioned by the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. This represents a 24.4 percent cut in the budget.

“The Executive Council met and made a downward review from N202.4 billion to N153 billion,” Abdussamad Dasuki, Sokoto State Commissioner for finance, disclosed at a joint press briefing after the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday.

“This is in view of the present global economic realities resulting from the dreaded coronavirus pandemic,” Dasuki said.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had on December 27, 2019 assented to the N202.4 billion 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by the State Assembly.

Dasuki said internally generated revenue (IGR) by tertiary institutions would henceforth be paid to state government account from which the institutions would be entitled to 60 percent.

“This is to check issues of non-remittance by the institutions. So, all revenues will be paid to the state government. Sixty percent of the revenue will then be paid to them and the state government will retain 40 percent,” Dasuki explained.

Ali Inname, commissioner for health, disclosed that government has approved palliatives for all the health workers by increasing their hazard allowance by 100 percent for the months of April and May. This, he said, is a measure to motivate the health workers in the state.

Inname said those in the frontline of screening and COVID-19 Rapid Respond Team would be paid 100 percent weekly allowance considering the risk they encounter.