COVID-19: Joint task force arrests ten suspects for extortion, illegal road block

A Joint Security team led by Nyanya Divisional Police Officer acting on intelligence on Thursday 16th April,2020 at about 1020hrs , arrested ten (10) suspects for mounting an illegal road block and using same avenue to extort money from motorists and other members of the public at the FCT/Nasarawa boundary.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Anjuguri Manza, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested by the security operatives of the COVID-19 lockdown enforcement team along Nyanya-Mararaba axis.

“The suspects are: one Idoko Rapheal, Obi Robert, Augustine Aber, Rapheal Ikyaabo, Stephen Ikpi, OmacholaUranje, RemigiusGosioha, Dyke Ifeanyi, Chinedu Nwoyi and Uzoma Mbadohaall male. The cash sum of seven thousand one hundred and eighty naira (N7, 180) suspected to be proceed of the crime have been recovered as exhibit. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation,” the statement said.

The statement said further that while reaffirming its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, especially during the lockdown, residents are also enjoined to be security conscious and comply with the Presidential lockdown order, which is to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.

“FCT residents can contact the Command Control room through any of these hotlines:-08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” the statement added.

