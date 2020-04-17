COVID-19: Council boss canvasses increased farming activities for food security

The Chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government, Danlami Idris Mohammed, says the only remedy for the impact of coronavirus in Nigeria is for Nigerians to go back to farm as a measure to diversify the country’s economy.

Mohammed decried the rate at which the virus is spreading across the states of the federation, saying that if nothing was done urgently, a plague worse than the dreadful virus would hit the country.

The chairman who stated this in an exclusive interview with BusinessDay called for concerted efforts by governments at all levels to halt the spread of the pandemic.

The council boss argued that if the federal and state governments’ state-at-home order persists beyond necessary, it would affect the production capacity of food crops in the country, hence people, especially those at the rural areas, be allowed to engage in farming activities.

Mohammed noted that the rising cases of coronavirus are already affecting the economy and the wage bill of local governments, saying there is every need for the people to go back to farm.

“As it is now, farming is the only option for the people, and if they will be restricted from going to their farms, then the hunger that will strike in the coming months will be worse than COVID-19 pandemic.

“Aside from this, the country as a whole might experience hunger crisis and hike in price of food crops due to the cases of coronavirus.

“So, I am advocating that government should encourage the people for an aggressive and robust farming activities that will ensure sufficient food and food security for the country”, he explained.

According to the council boss, diversifying the country’s economy at this time is very important to address the challenges that will befall the people after COVID-19.

Mohammed commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for being proactive in controlling the spread of COVID-19, calling on the people of his locality to embrace farming activities with all seriousness to avert the looming danger.